A fantastic first year is the word on the grapevine

The Grapevine in Galashiels celebrated its first birthday with a series of special events, including a gin and beer-tasting event in partnership with Born in the Borders and the new Border Liliard Gin.

Will Haegeland, pictured left, and Trond Dalby, the co-owners of the County Hotel in Selkirk and the Grapevine, have always believed that to be successful in business you need to work in partnership with local suppliers and the community – Will is currently chair of the Selkirk Bids programme.

Since opening the Grapevine, the team have played an active role in many of the town’s events, including the celebrations for the Flying Scotsman visit.

Will commented: “The principal reason that we opened the Grapevine in Galashiels was that we wanted to fully embrace the opportunities from the Borders Railway and ensure that locals and visitors could enjoy a meal and a drink when they visited Galashiels in a relaxed ambience.

“We have been delighted that we have had such great support in our first year from locals and visitors alike, welcoming people from all over the world.”