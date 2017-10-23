A £9,072 shot in the arm for arthritis research at Melrose

The Melrose branch of Arthritis Research UK presented a £9,072 cheque to Professor Hamish Simpson at the town’s rugby club.

This represented the funds raised by the branch to the end of March this year – a record sum for the branch. When added to the cheques presented over the past four years, a total of nearly £30,000 has made its way from the Borders towards research into arthritis.

Professor Simpson, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Edinburgh University, heads an Arthritis Research UK-funded clinical study into physiotherapy for patients following knee surgery.

Graham Dall, orthopaedic surgeon at Borders General Hospital, proposed a vote of thanks and encouraged everyone to visit the branch stand at the hospital on October 25/26 – cake ‘n candy, gifts, cards and information. There is also a table-top sale in the George and Abbotsford Hotel, Melrose, on Saturday, November 11.

For more information, contact Isobel King on info@arthritisresearchmelrose.org.uk, or 08456 023921, or visit www.facebook.com/ARUKMelrose.

z In the photograph are, from left – branch treasurer Pat Matthew, Sheila Irving, branch secretary Isobel King, Professor Hamish Simpson, branch chairman Joanna Smith, Graham Dall, assistant branch treasurer Ellen Haldane, Ishbel Gordon, June Pringle and Sheila Smith.