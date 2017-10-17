86-year-old woman who died in A701 road collision is named

Borders police have confirmed the identity of the woman who died in a road collision near West Linton last Wednesday (October 11) as 86-year-old Joan Mellors from Peebles.

Mrs Mellors suffered fatal injuries after her silver-coloured Honda Jazz left the road as she was travelling on the A701 and overturned before coming to a stop in a field.

Road Policing Officers are continuing with their inquiries and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels via 101, quoting incident number 1276 of 11 October.