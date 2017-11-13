81-year-old driver charged over collision with motorbike at Hawick

An 81-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a collision on the A698 at Hawick last month which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
The accident took place at the junction of the A698 Hawick-Tweedmouth road with the A6088 for Carter Bar at around 10.55am on Saturday, October 28.
The collision involved a grey Nissan Almera travelling east and a Triumph Tiger 800 motorbike going west.
The 52-year-old male biker sustained serious injuries requiring treatment at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.
The driver of the Almera has now been charged, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The road was closed for five hours while investigations were conducted at the scene by police.
