£8,500 grant will put Earlston group on the right path

A grant of almost £8,500 is putting a group of volunteers on the right path to make tracks around Earlston.

Earlston Paths Group is one of three Borders organisations sharing almost £45,000 being handed out as part of the latest round of grants from the Fallago Environment Fund.

It will spend its award of £8,494 on improving the circular footpaths along the Leader Water and providing interpretation panels for walkers giving information about the wildlife and historic buildings they can see along the routes.

Group secretary Ian Gibb said: “This grant will enable us to carry out a huge amount of work on our path network, providing access and information that we hope will encourage more people to get out and enjoy the wonderful landscape and heritage we have here in the Borders.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Fallago Environment Fund for its support.”

Also in the money are Jedburgh-based Border Arts Development, given a core fund grant of £15,000, and Kelso’s Queen’s House care home, now £20,000 better off.

The former runs events to showcase and promote the region’s creative talent, including the forthcoming Borders Art Fair, taking place at Springwood Park in Kelso next March, and its latest grant will enable it to carry on doing so.

The Angraflat Road care home will spends its money on creating a therapeutic garden for its elderly residents to relax in.

The Fallago Environment Fund, set up by EDF Energy Renewables and Roxburghe Estates in 2012 as part of the 48-turbine Fallago Rig wind farm north of Lauder and run by the Tweed Forum, gives out grants twice a year.

In the five years it has been up and running, it has paid out almost £740,000 to 41 projects in the Borders.

Fund chairman Gareth Baird said; “Our aim is to use wind farm-generated funds to enhance the environment across the Borders, making the region an even better place to live, work and visit.

“We’re extremely pleased that the Fallago Environment Fund has been able to provide the funding needed to further these extremely worthwhile initiatives and look forward to seeing their progress and the benefits they bring.”

For further details of the fund, go to www.tweedforum.org/fallago or call 01896 849723.