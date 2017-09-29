74-year-old in hospital after crash while parking in Peebles

An elderly driver is in critical condition in hospital after crashing his car while trying to park it.

The 74-year-old crashed his Suzuki Splash car into a parked Renault Twingo at low speed while parking up at around 10.45am yesterday, September 28, in Venlaw View, Peebles, possibly after taking ill.

He was taken to the Borders General Hospital in Melrose for treatment but remains in critical condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Sergeant Gary Taylor, of Police Scotland’s Lothians and Borders road policing unit said: “We believe the driver of the Suzuki may have taken unwell behind the wheel, resulting in the collision.

“However, as part of our ongoing inquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened.

“If you believe you have information that can assist with our investigation, please contact police immediately.”

Witnesses are asked to call the unit via 101 and quote incident 1078 of September 28.