5ft-long iguana rescued after being left by side of road in Borders

An iguana measuring more than 5ft has been found apparently abandoned by a roadside in the Borders.

The lizard was discovered in a layby on the A702 Edinburgh-Galloway road near Blyth Bridge last week by school janitor Steve O’Hara.

Mr O’Hara rescued the cold and near-lifeless male iguana, sitting it in a box in his van, then took it to his workplace, Broughton Primary School, to warm it up while waiting for the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to collect it.

The creature is now being looked after at the animal welfare charity’s South Lanarkshire centre, in Hamilton.

Animal rescue 0fficer Dawn-Vale Lowdon said: “We were alerted to the lizard after it was discovered by a vigilant member of the public.

“Despite having a few bumps, he was all right once he had been warmed up.

“He’s now being cared for at our centre in Lanarkshire, where he has been named Iggy.

“If no one comes forward for him, we’ll keep him in our care until we can find him a suitable forever home.”

SSPCA chief inspector Fiona Henderson added: “Green iguanas are kept commonly as pets. They require a lot of care as ultraviolet lights, heating and a big vivarium are needed to keep them comfortable.

“Iggy’s tail alone is at least 3ft, so he’s very large, although he is now an adult so he shouldn’t grow any more.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal can call the charity on 0300 099 9999.