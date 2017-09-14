52-year-old admonished

A 52-year-old man has been admonished for making sexually offensive remarks to two female Scottish Borders Council support workers visiting his St Boswells home.

He had been of good behaviour for the past six months, the court heard.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told at a previous hearing that Stuart Hunter attempted to touch the social worker and nurse’s bottoms during their visit to see his wife at the Weirgate Avenue property on February 22 last year.

The trial heard that the two women had gone to the house in the course of their employment when they were subjected to Hunter’s comments and attempts to touch them.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client suffered from a mental disorder associated with social inadequacy.

As a result, said Mr Dow, his behaviour could be regarded as unacceptable but not criminal. However, Hunter was found guilty of a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.