45-year-old man dies on Borders road

Witnesses to a fatal road collision at Tweedsmuir yesterday (Sunday, August 20) are being sought by police.

The incident happened around 5pm on the A701 Broughton to Moffat road, around half-a-mile south of the road from Cappercleuch at Tweedsmuir.

A Nissan Almera Tino was travelling south when it was involved in a collision with an Audi Q7, which was travelling north.

As a result, the 45-year-old male driver of the Nissan sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All of the occupants of the Audi were uninjured.

Road Policing Officers conducted a six-hour investigation at the scene before reopening the road and are now urging anyone who can assist with their ongoing inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Inglis from the road policing unit at Galashiels said: “Tragically, this collision has resulted in a man’s death and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances of this incident.

“Motorists who were on the A701 on Sunday evening and who witnessed what happened are asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the road policing unit in Galashiels via 101 and quote incident number 3195 of August 20.