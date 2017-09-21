32-year-old denies assault

A 32-year-old man was remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being accused of attempting to strike another man on the head with a bottle.

Thomas Rousseau is alleged to have punched the man to the head during an incident at a property in Scott Street, Galashiels.

He pleaded not guilty to that charge, and a trial date was fixed for October 10, with an intermediate diet on September 25.

The crown opposed bail, and Rousseau, now living in Haddington, was remanded in custody by sheriff Derrick McIntyre.