26 affordable homes planned in Galashiels

Revised plans to build 26 new affordable homes in Galashiels have been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

The proposals were put in by Persimmon Homes on behalf of Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association.

They come as part of a large-scale new housing development previously approved by the council back in 2012.

Those plans are set to see the construction of more than 390 new houses and flats at Easter Langlee in eastern Galashiels.

The proposals for 26 new homes on a section of that development, originally earmarked for 15 four and five-bedroom houses, will now comprise 18 terraced houses and eight flats, accompanied by35 parking spaces.

A spokeswomen for Eildon Housing Association said: “We are delighted to be pressing ahead with plans for a further 26 new affordable homes at Easter Langlee.

“Over the next five years, we are planning to deliver more than 700 new, high-quality affordable homes across communities in the Borders.

“As well as addressing housing in the Scottish Borders, this investment, supported by the Scottish Government and Scottish Borders Council, will generate jobs, training and a range of community benefits.”

At the time the proposed development of 397 homes was initially submitted to the council, it attracted both supporters and objectors with concerns about the scale of the project and its impact on roads.

Those proposals were put to the council in June 2012 and were approved in November that year.

A council spokesperson said: “The application for 26 houses is an amendment to a relatively small part of the development first granted to Persimmon Homes in 2012.

“It comprises a change of layout and house types to meet the requirements of Eildon Housing Association.”

In December the council’s planning committee voted 5-3 to approve planning permission for 60 rented units owned by Eildon Housing Association for a neighbouring site at land south of Coopersknowe Crescent.

That development includes three blocks of flats and currently is home to 30 four and five-bedroom houses.

In June 2014 the Scottish Government announced funding of £800,000 for Eildon Housing Association to help it acquire the land at Coopersknowe situated on the opposite side of the road from the Easter Langlee site.