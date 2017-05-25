£2,500 raised in abseil

Six ex-standard bearers have raised more than £2,500 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance by abseiling off Edinburgh’s Forth Road Bridge.

Douglas Gunn, Rory Monks, Scott Tomlinson, Gary Guthrie, Stuart Coltherd and Gavin Henderson smashed their £2,000 target on Sunday at the event organised by Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Rory, Scott, Stuart and Gary on the Forth Road Bridge.

Douglas, of Clovenfords, told The Wee Paper: “It was 165ft, so we were all fine until we climbed the barrier which was a bit scary to go over.

“However, everyone took it in their stride.

“Over the last few weeks the amount folk have given has been tremendous, so we are all really chuffed.”

Fiona Dennis, community fundraiser with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, said: “Without support such as this from the public, SCAA simply wouldn’t be there for everyone in Scotland and the funds the Selkirk riders have raised will help to keep us flying into the future and continuing our life-saving work.”

Douglas Gunn and Rory Monks were two of six ex-standard bearers who abseiled of the Forth Road Bridge on Sunday.

The group is now in talks with the charity regarding future fundraising events.