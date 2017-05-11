12th century writing

Come along to Melrose Abbey on May 20 and learn about the medieval manuscript, The Chronicle of Melrose.

Written at the abbey during the 12th century it recorded contemporary events and is the principal source for Scottish history for that time.

Take a tour of the museum, examine real historical objects relating to religious houses in Scotland and talk to the staff who care for the collection. Join in an illuminated letter activity and try creating writing as beautiful as the lettering in the chronicle. Runs from 11am-4pm. Tickets £5.50 from www.historicenvironment.scot,