£100 fine for Argos fraud

A customer carried out a fraud at Argos in Hawick by claiming a £120 refund for an exercise machine on his store card.

Aaron Xavier, 23, had never even bought the exercise machine, costing £79.99, but still managed to come up with the fraudulent scheme at the chain’s old store at Galalaw Business Park on February 8, and CCTV footage confirmed the offence had taken place.

Xavier, of Tiverton in Devon, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to fraud.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay Argos £120 in compensation.