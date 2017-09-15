Treat your dog to the best on World Animal Day

Dog owners are being urged to pamper their pooches as part of World Animal Day, which will take place at the start of next month.

The annual event, this year on Wednesday, October 4, helps to raise with the aim of helping to raise awareness and improve the welfare standards of animals worldwide.

While there are many ways to get involved, from attending one of the hundreds of organised events taking place or making a donation online, those with their own pets are being asked to start closer to home by treating their pets.

Pet supplement manufacturers Lintbells have put together five ways dog owners can treat their best friends to show them just how much they mean to them:-

Walkies: The ‘W’ word can cause much excitement in doggy households. As soon as it is uttered tails wag, eyes widen and they will already be waiting for you at the door. So why not take the time to visit their favourite outdoor spot. Whether it be a beach where they can get their paws wet and splash about in the sea, a local park or acres of open countryside where they can run freely, it’ll be sure to go down a treat.

Play time: From tennis balls to squeaky bones and stuffed animals to tug ropes the toy options for your dog really are endless. They may not always stay in the best condition for long so why not surprise your dog with a brand new toy.

Say it with food: A small bit of their favourite food can be the perfect way to treat your canine companion and let them know you love them. Treat them to something you know they love and will excited about, and something they don’t have very often, it is a special occasion after all.

Best seat in the house: If you can’t treat your pooch to the best seat in the house on World Animal Day, when can you. Let them curl up on their favourite, usually off limits, chair or sofa just for the day.

Pamper day: Who doesn’t love putting their feet up and having a pampering session? And some dogs are no different. If you know your dog likes it, a trip to the doggy parlour could be the perfect way to give your furry friend a bit of TLC. After a wash, brush and a pedicure they are sure to be feeling, smelling and looking fresh, making for a happy pooch and happy owner.

Alethea Maillard, Lintbells marketing manager, said: “We are proud to be supporting World Animal Day this year, and the work they do for animal welfare. We strongly believe in ensuring animals lead a happy and healthy life and can’t think of a better day to treat them to something special, after all they always bring us so much joy.”