That’s a lot of allotment

Councillors have discussed proposed changes to the size of allotments under new legislation.

The plans will see a standard size of allotments set at 250 square metres under a new ruling which is due to come into place next summer.

Members of Scottish Borders Council’s Teviot and Liddesdale area forum were presented with the proposals at a meeting on Tuesday, December 13.

Scottish Borders Council communities and partnership officer said: “The changes now sets out a standard size of allotments to 250 square metres. This is quite a big allotment and at the moment we’ve got 82 allotments that are owned by SBC so we will first have to look at the demand for it.”

SBC currently has allotment sites at Guthrie Drive and Wilton Park Road. It has another three in Peebles and one in Innerleithen.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall expressed concerns over the bigger size commenting that it would be too big for some people.

He also said: “Some of the issues I have with the allotments is that some of the people that have got them just sit on them and do nothing.

“It’s a big thing in my ward where they are well looked after and maintained and those people that are doing so are a credit to the area.

“However, I take issue with allotments where some people rent them just because it doesn’t cost a lot to do so”.

The officer responded: “We’ll get a sense over the first year on what the demand is where people really want one and also the accessibility issue. The Scottish Borders is not flat so it might be an issue that people can’t access them be it due to the path or the track. We have to make it accessible.

“We will also be looking at how to set a fair and appropriate rent. With it being a bigger size of land a suggestion would be to increase the cost however there are a number of challenges in this.”

The changes will repeal the Allotments (Scotland) Act 1892 as amended by the Land Settlement (Scotland) Act 1919 and the Allotment (Scotland) Acts of 1922 and 1950. Under these Acts there is no definition of the term “allotment” other than by size, a person can only be tenant of an allotment or allotments to a maximum total area of one acre.

The changes also aim to improve how waiting lists are managed. The current waiting list for allotments in the Scottish Borders between two and three years.

The plans fall under part nine of the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015 which is still in the process of being implemented.

The Act is set out primarily to help community bodies by strengthening their voices in decision making. It will also require local authorities to establish and maintain a register of all property held by them for the common good and will implement Assest Transfer Requests which will provide community bodies with a right to request to purchase, lease, manage or use land and buildings belonging to local authorities. Asset Transfer Requests will go live from January, 23, 2017.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Watson McAteer commented on the Act: “It’s a real game changer in terms of what communities are able to do. At a practical and local level it’s giving community councils real power to be able to take control.”