Team GB athlete backs ‘Pound for Paws’

Team GB athlete Eilidh Doyle kicked off the Scottish SPCA’s first ever ‘Pound for Paws’ event by taking to the track against her four-legged competitor.

The track and field athlete, who captained Team GB at the recent World Championships in London, is asking people to walk, jog or run a distance of their choice throughout September to raise much needed funds for animals in Lanarkshire.

Bran, a talented border collie belonging to a Scottish SPCA staff member, gave Eilidh a run for her money at Grangemouth Stadium to help launch the event. Eilidh was also joined by Mo, a dogue de bordeaux, a current resident at the charities animal rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh.

Eilidh said: “Animals bring so much joy to their owners and they all deserve caring families, which is why I want to help promote Scottish SPCA Pound for Paws. It’s also a great way for people to get active and help raise money for the charity.”

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for animal lovers to take part.

Participants can choose to walk, jog or run a distance of their choice to raise much needed funds for the abused, abandoned and injured animals across Scotland.

Sharon Comrie, Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Superintendent, said: “We are delighted to have Eilidh’s support for ‘Pound for Paws’.

“It’s a great opportunity for all ages and abilities to get out and about in their local communities, all while raising vital funds.

“This event is unique – there’s no minimum sponsorship or specific distance, all we ask is that anyone involved raises as much as they can and has fun while taking part.”

For more information on Pound for Paws and to receive your fundraising pack please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999.