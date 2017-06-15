Photographers’ eye on the past

The descendants of Selkirk-based photographers Andrew and Robert Edwards travelled to the Royal Burgh last week for the launch of a new book which triumphs their work.

As we reported last week, the book has been put together by Souter Janis Cornwall, who jumped at the chance of collating the archive, with the help of the Selkirk Regeneration Company.

Jean Wood and friends watch the slideshow of photographs in the book

The father and son ran their family business in the Royal Burgh from 1879-1965 – and their family came from as far afield as Jura, Devon and Kirkcaldy to see the 250-page book, crammed with more than 450 old photos covering Selkirk and the Borders, unveiled to the public.

Janis said: “This book was the heart’s desire of first Bessie Chick (Robert’s daughter) and her daughter Cathy Chick.

“The book was very highly praised by all who saw it and is now currently on sale at Bookworm and Forest Bookstore in Selkirk, as well as The Picture Framer, Lawyers Brae, Galashiels.”