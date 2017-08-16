NOSTALGIA: Zambia trip 2007

Having spent most of 2007 planning and fundraising, 33 members of the Borders Exporation Group flew to Southern Africa for a five-week tour that would see them helping at local schools and health and wildlife centres.

That year’s group began their tour in Mulamba, 100 miles east of Zambian capital Lusaka, where they camped in tents for three weeks while helping villagers build accomodation for the local health centre. During their time there, the group also cleared land for use by the local scool and carried out a survey on water supplies as well as visiting other nearby health centres and farms. After three weeks there they enjoyed a week of sightseeing in Livingstone, on the Zambezi.