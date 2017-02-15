NOSTALGIA: Valentine’s Day 1988

It was a happy Valentine’s Day indeed for Galashiels salesman Stuart Bannon in 1988 when he rocketed to top of the British sales league for greetings cards.

Stuart, then 35, beat his 51 fellow UK sales colleagues to be named as the ‘Valentines of Dundee Supreme Salesman of the Year’.

It was quite a credit to his sales area covering the Borders, Dumfries, the Lothians and Lanarkshire who had snapped up literally millions of the firm’s cards over the year.

Stuart said: “For a population of 100,000, the Borders buys a lot of cards. Communication seems to be very important here. I’d say Borderers are more sentimental and cards seem to say what they want to say.”

He is pictured celebrating with his daughter Joy-Ann.

