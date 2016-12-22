Nostalgia – this week in 1991

In 1991 Selkirk’s Cross Keys was reportedly the best eating place in the Borders.

To complete the award’s strong souter feel, the impressive trophy, specially produced by Selkirk Glass, was presented by councillor Mrs Ella Phaup, the tourist board chairman.

Proprietors Denis and Hilda Murray were on hand to accept the accolade, and to complete a memorable day they also lifted the winning certificate for the Best Bar Food section.

The awards were sponsored by Broughton Brewery and the Scotch Lamb Association.

