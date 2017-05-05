NOSTALGIA: Stow pupils cook up plans for new kit

Delighted young athletes from Stow Primary School had the recipe for success back in 1992.

Pupils from it’s primary seven class modelled their new football and netball strips which were bought from the proceeds of a novel fundraising initiative set up by the Parent Teacher Association earlier in the year. Recipes were collected from parents and staff as contributors to a cook book, copies of which were published then sold locally and raised around £300 for the new sporting strips.

Send us your old photographs for use on The Southern’s nostalgia page. Email your photo, together with a brief caption and note of the year, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk