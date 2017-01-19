NOSTALGIA: STOW 2007

Fears over the future of Stow post office were being expressed this week 10 years ago, in 2007.

Sub postmistress of the Townfoot outlet, Alison Runciman, lent her support to a nationwide campaign to preserve the rural post office network.

Her concerns were expressed during a visit by Borders MP Michael Moore and his Liberal Democrat colleague, Jeremy Purvis MSP.

The concerns came after trade and industry secretary Alistair Darling announced that 2,500 post offices in the UK could close during the 18 months which were to follow.

