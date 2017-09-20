NOSTALGIA: St Mary’s 2007 Ready Teddy Smile campaign

St Mary’s Kindergarten in Melrose helped to put a smile on the British Red Cross Teddy this week in 2007.

The group handed over a cheque for £550 as part of their Ready Teddy Smile campaign for nursery setting all over Britain. Fundraising events included a pedal push, collections at the nativity play and displays of pupils’ work. The highlight for the children was a tour of the Borders on a red London bus. A St Mary’s spokeswoman said: “Congatulations are due to all the children whose ages ranged from two to four and a half, their parents and the kindergarten staff who gave endless support and encouragement.”

