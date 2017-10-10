NOSTALGIA: Small visits Gala Liberal Club 1992

Spectators were highly entertained by Scottish snooker professional Chris Small at Galashiels Liberal Club this week in 1992.

Small, who had won nine matches in that year’s World Championships played against the club’s best snooker players.

The world ranked no.75 player looked sharp and composed to win all his nine matches with a points tally of 846 and 90 against. Chris Small, centre, is pictured here with Gala Liberal Club members, from left, Colin Scott, Craig Reid, Mike Cass, John Rigg. Andrew Green, Rob Gill and John Gill.

