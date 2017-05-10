NOSTALGIA: Selkirk RFC centenary

It was quite a week this time ten years ago for Selkirk Rugby Club.

A centenary dinner, a win at Earlston Sevens, the Border League Final and the prospect of the King of the Sevens title at Jed. But then it seemed only fitting that the club should enjoy this kind of success at the close of its 100th season.

Club president Dennis Henderson told The Southern: “In mid-January we were worried about relegation and now we’ve finished mid-table, we’re runners-up in the Border League final and won Earlston Sevens - it’s been a fantastic end to the season. There’s highs and low, but it’s like being a millionaire - if you woke up every morning and had everything you could possibly want, life would be very boring.”