NOSTALGIA: Selkirk cast captures essence of the Alps

Selkirk Amateur Operatic Society’s production of The Sound Of Music was hailed a huge success this week in 1992.

Lorraine Kemp shone as the joyous Maria and veteran John Nichol masterly portrayed the defiant Captain Von Trapp. Top marks also went to society vice-president Tom Hutchison for his powerful performance as the schemeing Max Detweiler, and to Susan Cornes as the Mother Abbess. But in the end, it was the children who stole the show with their renditions of ‘So Long, Farewell’ and through their acting and singing with Maria on the legendary ‘Do-Re-Mi’.

