NOSTALGIA: Newtown Primary 2007

This week in 2007, primary seven pupils at Newtown Primary School were presented with a prize of £200 and a framed certificate after being overall winners of the Scottish Borders Tourism Enterprise project.

The youngsters had researched and produced a leaflet advertising walks around Newtown, taking in historical sites like the Wallace Monument and Dryburgh Abbey.

Competition organisers Careers Scotland and the Scottish Borders Tourist Forum judged the entries by looking at the finished product and by going to the school to interview pupils and watch their presentation about the whole process.

