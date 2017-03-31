NOSTALGIA: New regimental tartan 2007

It was announced in 2007 that soldiers from Scotland’s new super regiment would be kitted out in kilts made from tartan woven in the Borders.

Military chiefs confirmed that Robert Noble of Peebles would manufacture the Black Watch-styled green and black cloth. The company were asked to weave enough material, in the space of four years, for 5,000 kilts to be made by Glenisla Kilts in Motherwell in a contract worth £1.2million between the two companies. Noble had woven tartan for military kilts and trews for around 150 years and although the new contract means a switch from wool to worsted they were delighted to continue this tradition.

