NOSTALGIA: New recruits 2007

In one of the largest intakes ever seen at the Army careers office in Galashiels, eight young Borderers launched military careers this week in 2007.

A link up with Borders College was hailed as an outstanding success following the enlistments. The eight were presented with their attestation oaths of allegiance certificates by Warrant Officer George Heaney and began basic training straight away. The Galashiels campus ran a preparation for uniformed service course which three of the youngsters completed. Mr Heaney said: “It’s fantastic to see so many young people take their first step towards an army career in Galashiels. Borders College has been a huge help in getting the new recruits ready for army life.”

Seven of the lads were from Hawick. Bruce Taylor, Dennis Morris, Sean Patterson and David Maxwell, all aged 16, joined the Royal Scots Borderers 21st Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Teries David Clamp and Daniel Punter signed up to serve with the Royal Artillery and Ben Draye enlisted with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. The octet was completed by Belford’s John Ord who joined the Royal Corps of Signals.