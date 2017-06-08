NOSTALGIA: Melrose Festival 2007

Newly-elected Melrose Festival Queen Erin Maguire happily posed for photos with her court this week in 2007.

The youngsters from Melrose Grammar School, which included this year’s Melrosian Elect Russell Mackay, took pride of place at Melrose Festival alongside the 2007 Melrosian Iain Oliver and his right and left-hand men David Crawford and Brynmor Thom. Our photo shows, back from left, Kirsty McDonald, Russell Mackay, Miall Bleasdale, Ben Cunningham, Calum Sharp and Mary-Beth Patterson; front: Laura Brown, Erin Maguire (festival queen) and Amy Inglis.

