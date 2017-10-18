NOSTALGIA: Kids go green 2007

School children across the Borders were getting creative this week in 2007 in a bid to help their schools go green.

Primary three children from Kingsland Primary School in Peebles launched the Buccleuch John Sale New Homes colouring competition aimed at helping children think more about the environment. The winner scooped a family break to Centre Parcs and a computer design and art package worth £700 for their school. Each school taking part also received a free tree to plant. Pictured were Ben Batters, Ben Durkin, Jamie Ross, Joanne Lee, Manor Carrol and Sophie Taylor.

