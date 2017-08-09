NOSTALGIA: Kelso Sevens 2007

Poynder Park was the place to be as the “Kings of the Sevens” series kicked off this week in 2007.

Crowds lined the bankings and packed the stands in Kelso despite there being an international alternative in the capital. Indeed there appeared to be an apparent lack of interest in the goings on at Murrayfield amongst the Border rugby revellers.

The announcement of Scotland’s 31-21 victory over Ireland didn’t even raise a murmur as supporters awaited the mouth-watering prospect of semi-finals between Watsonians and Selkirk, and Jed-Forest and Melrose. Selkirk were the sharpest team on show all day and were rewarded at the en d of it with the narrowest of victories over last season’s Kelso winners, Jed-Forest.

