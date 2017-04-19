NOSTALGIA: Kelso Ladies 2007

Not many teams can run successfully with no paid coaches, no substantial funding and no venue to call their own.

All the more credit, therefore, had to go to Kelso Ladies’ hockey team in 2007. During the previous four years they had built themselves up from virtually nothing to secure themselves a place among the East of Scotland elite.

In the 2006/07 season Kelso played 18 games and won 16 of them, beating local rivals Selkirk and Peebles twice along the way, and gaining their second consecutive league promotion to play in the Premier Division for the next season. “It’s been an amazing season for us and it’s a great achievement to have won our league twice in a row,” enthused captain Ginny Stewart.

