NOSTALGIA: Kelso Civic Week 2007

Gareth told to “Dae richt, fear nocht”

The worst efforts of the weather failed to dampen the civic pride and passion of Kelso Civic Week in 2007. Hundreds braved the gathering clouds, lining the streets of the Tweedside town to cheer on Kelso Laddie Gareth Ford as he led his cavalcade to Yetholm. Here Bari Manushi Jennifer Brown and Bari Gadgi Craig Blackburn welcomed Gareth and his right and left-hand men Andrew Haig and Kevin Wilson to the village and presented him with the traditional Yetholm Jagger.

Kelso Laddie Gareth said: “Words cannot begin to describe how honoured and proud I am as Kelso Laddie. It was a lifelong’s dream come true.”

