NOSTALGIA: Jubilant Joanne is Beltane Queen

After what seemed, to her, like an eternity, Joanne MacConnachie was chosen as the Beltane Queen in May 1992.

The 11-year-old Priorsford Primary School pupil from Peebles told The Southern she was “really excited and surprised” and that she was “obviously looking forward to Saturday”. She would be supported by her school friend Julie Miller, who was named as Chief Maid.

Our photo showed Julie accepting the congratulations of her Priorsford School friends, from left, Stuart Millar, Russell Shouesmith, Tracey Moffat, Joanne MacConnachie, Julie Miller and Jill Drummond. Send us your old nostalgia photographs to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk