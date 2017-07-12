NOSTALGIA: Jethart Festival 2007

Come rain and shine, David smiled on.

The elements rended the 61st Jethart Callant’s Festival as unique this week in 2007. For all seven rideouts in the preceding fornight had to be curtailed or re-routed to protect both riders and deluged farmland. But as Jethart Callant David Whitecross said: “It would have taken 12 feet of snow to have stopped us.” David’s indomitable spirit seemed to permeate the hundreds of expectant townsfolk and visitors who crammed into Abbey Place for the start of Festival day and in response, the sun deigned to appear just as Herald Graham Slorance rode into view, followed by Jedburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band and Callant Whitecross flanked by right and left-hand men Craig Smail and Adam Lees.

