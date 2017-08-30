NOSTALGIA: Jed Grammar 1992

A group of Jedburgh Grammar School pupils raised almost £200 for the Edinburgh Sick Kids appeal this week in 1992.

It was raised at a highly successful concert in the town hall. Afterwards the appeal’s public relations officer Mr Arthur Adair visited the school to receive a cheque for £400 from Rosalind Mercer. The amount was the total from various fundraising exercises by the pupils.

Parent organiser Chrissie Hewitt said: “We were absolutely delighted by the response from the concert. Everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Please send us your old photographs, together with the year taken and a brief caption, to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk