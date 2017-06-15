NOSTALGIA: Hawick Common Riding 1967

Cornet George Peden was the toast of Hawick back in 1967 when he led the town in the annual Common Riding celebrations.

Teries returned from overseas and visitors from surrounding Border towns and further afield joined in the festivities. Blessed with brilliant weather over the three days, the Cornet was supported by over 130 horsemen and crowds on foot wherever he went. Our photograph captures a sight dear to the hearts of all Teries at home and abroad as Cornet Peden responded to the cheering of the crowds after tying the common Riding colours to the horse commemorating the Battle of Hornshole in 1514. Send us your old photographs to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk