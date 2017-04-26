Nostalgia: Galashiels unveils its principals

The life ambitions of two Galashiels youngsters were fulfilled when the town’s Braw Lad and Lass for 1992 were chosen.

Scott Semple of Meigle Street and Karen Dalziel, of Whin Court, both 20, were elected by the Gathering Committee to lead the summer festivities. And both certainly proved popular choices when they emerged on the balcony of the district council offices to greet the waiting crowd. From behind the tightly closed doors of the council chamber, Gathering president Peter Keddie had also previously announced Scott and Karen's attendants as Bearer of the Sod Donald Lee; Bearer of the Red Roses Kirsty Graham; Bearer of the Stone Colin Johnston and Bearer of the White Roses Karen Smyth.