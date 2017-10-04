NOSTALGIA: Field of Hope 1992

This week in 1992 saw work begin on the planting of half-a-million daffodil bulbs near Borders General Hospital as part of the Marie Curie Cancer Care ‘Field of Hope’.

BBC rugby commentator Bill McLaren and Marie Curie Borders branch president Lady Minto planted the first 100 daffodil bulbs along the sides of the A68 near Melrose, ably assisted by Scout David Anderson, Cub Gavin Clayton and Beaver Richard Wilks, all from Tweedbank Scout Group. Fundraisers for Marie Curie were then given the chance to plant a bulb in the field and the area has bloomed thousands of daffodils each year since 1993. Send us your old photographs to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk