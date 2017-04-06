NOSTALGIA: Dessie’s 1992 visits to Kelso Races

Britain’s favourite racehorse, Desert Orchid, visited the Borders this week in 1992, stealing the show in front of record crowds at Kelso Racecourse.

The grey- affectionately known as ‘Dessie’, and the only known horse to have its own fan club- achieved celebrity status during a glittering career...and was again the centre of attention on his visit to the Borders. But Dessie was also in the region for a more serious reason, helping to launch the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association’s £70,000 “Breath of Life” appeal. In keeping with his star status, Dessie also visited Floors Castle and Mellerstain House.

