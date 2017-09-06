NOSTALGIA: Denholm School 2007

Can you dig it? Denholm pupils lay education foundations

In a variation of the traditional ceremony of cutting the first sod, a mass dig took place to signal the start of construction work on Denholm’s new primary school in 2007.

There were plenty of shovels to go round as staff, children and parents happily marked the occasion in the sunshine. The smiles were in stark contrast to the shock which reverberated around the village 18 months previous when an early morning fire ripped through the primary. After the blaze, caused by a faulty radiator, the 96 pupils were housed five miles away in four temporary classrooms in the playground of Hawick’s St Margaret’s School. Send us your photographs with a caption to: southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk