NOSTALGIA: Council carve 2007

The pre-ordained carve up of the top jobs in Scottish Borders Council continued this week in 2007.

Following the local council elections 11 elected members, drawn exclusively from the ranks for the 25-strong Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Independent administration, were named as portfolio holders with responsiblity for service delivery. Councillor Alasdair Hutton was re-elected unamimously as convenor or civic head while councillor David Parker was reappointed council leader. Our photograph shows the newly elected members of the administration at the council's Newtown St Boswells headquarters.