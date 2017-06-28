NOSTALGIA: Community spirit shines in Melrose

If ever a town demonstrated real Borders spirit, it was Melrose during its annual festival this week in 2007.

Townsfolk turned out in their droves despite terrible weather to support Melrosian Iain Oliver, his right and left-hand men David Crawfod and Brynmor Thom and that year’s Festival Queen Erin Maguire and her court.

Melrosian Iain said: “It’s been the quickest week of my life. Today, even in spite of the terrible weather, was fantastic. It’s been an absolutely brilliant week and I’m so pleased and proud to have done it.”

