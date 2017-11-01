NOSTALGIA: Children in Need in Selkirk 1992

It was ready, teddy, go for Steve Cram as he visited Selkirk this week 25 years ago.

World mile record-holder Steve Cram got the Borders Children In Need appeal off to a cracking - if rather chaotic - start in Selkirk back in 1992. He led off runners on the first stage of the Radio Times relay from Selkirk to Glasgow aided by starter Bill McLaren and international decathlete Eugene Gilkes. Before the 8am start from the BBC Radio Tweed studios in Selkirk, Olympic medallist Cram, who stayed overnight with fellow athletes at the Peebles Hydro Hotel, led a pack of youngsters from Teviotdale Harriers on the first section of the relay to Caddonfoot. Also in Selkirk to happily sign autographs were 1988 Olympic steeplechase medallist Mark Rowland and European Indoor 1500 champion Matthew Yates.