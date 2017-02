This photo is thought to be the only existing one of the Gypsy Moth aircraft which crashed on Broad Law, near the Ettrick Valley on July, 25, 1936.

The owner of this Gipsy Moth 1 based his airline fleet at Renfrew Aerodrome, near Glasgow, from where the aircraft flew to and from Campbeltown, Islay, and other areas of Scotland. The DH.60G G-ACGD hit Broad Law whilst flying to Carlisle and both the pilot and the passenger were killed.