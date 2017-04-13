NOSTALGIA 2007: Supporters see red in bid to save Border Reivers

In 2007 Border Reivers Steve Scott, Scott Newlands, John Dalziel and Gregor Townsend were keeping up community involvement, despite the shadow hanging over the Netherdale-based professional rugby club.

The men found time to relax with a cuppa during ‘Britain’s Biggest Breakfast’ event, held at Restaurant 26 in Melrose.

Meanwhile Border Reivers supporters took the matter of saving the pro-team into their own hands, handing out flyers and petitions, and even writing to the Scottish Executive in a bid to save the club. Supporters all wore red to the club’s weekend match to make the level of support more eye-catching.

