NOSTALGIA 2007: Lest we forget

Silently they stood, side by side. A generation - sometime two - apart.
But there with a common purpose - to pay tribute to our war dead. In 2007, Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday fell as one - giving those War Memorial services added poignancy. Flags were proudly carried and dipped; there were pipes and bugles; there were the haunting notes of Last Post and the more hopeful sounds of Reveille. The Borders, once again, paid tribute to its fallen. Our old photograph shows Selkirk’s remembrance commemoration which included a service at the Parish Church, followed by a parade to the War Memorial. The partly demolished West Church formed a surreal background to the ceremony.
