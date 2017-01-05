NOSTALGIA: 2007 Congo the clown

Congo was the first clown to be granted an official audience with Scottish Borders Council in January 2007.

Congo, alias Peebles magician and children’s entertainer Max Marshall, was in full costume when he gave a special presentation to the Tweeddale Area Committee.

He had recently returned from Romania where he and clowns from across the world entertained under-priviledged children in hospitals and orphanages and was keen to tell councillors about his special brand of ‘compassionate clowning’. He told those at the meeting: “Out of sight, out of mind is too often society’s way of dealing with things. It cannot continue this way.”

